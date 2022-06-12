‘Ozark,’ new movies keep Netflix on top of streaming ratings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Viewers’ ardor for Ozark (NASDAQ:NFLX) is finally cooling a bit, but the series still dominated ratings and led Netflix to a fairly strong near-sweep of top programs for the week.

Ozark (NFLX) streamed 3.329 billion minutes the week prior, and while that total fell off to 1.73 billion minutes in Nielsen’s most recent weekly streaming ratings (for May 9-15), it was nearly double the next-closest competitor: fellow Netflix original The Lincoln Lawyer (884 million minutes).

And while rival Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) has been drawing most of the movie focus in recent weeks, Netflix’s film Senior Year was the third-best performing program overall with 797 million minutes streamed for the week, just ahead of Netflix’s (NFLX) CoComelon with 715 million minutes streamed, and Grace and Frankie (NFLX) with 584 million minutes.

The only non-Netflix interloper on the overall chart came at No. 6: The crime drama limited series Candy from Hulu (DIS) (NASDAQ:CMCSA) streamed 577 million minutes with its five-episode run.

Rounding out the overall top 10 were four more Netflix (NFLX) shows: Criminal Minds, 546 million minutes; NCIS, 539 million; Workin’ Moms, 512 million; and film Our Father, 450 million.

The acquired-series chart is usually dominated by Netflix (NFLX), this week led by CoComelon, Criminal Minds, NCIS, Outlander (390 million minutes) and Heartland (387 million). But Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ:AMZN) makes an appearance at the No. 9 spot this week with SpongeBob SquarePants (260 million).

The original-series chart was led by three Netflix programs – Ozark, The Lincoln Lawyer and Grace and Frankie – before Hulu dropped in at No. 4 with Candy. Amazon Prime Video (AMZN) also shows up at No. 8 with Outer Range (292 million minutes), and Disney+ (DIS) placed Moon Knight in the top 10 again, at No. 9 with 289 million.

And the movie chart had a bit more Netflix this week as well. Last week’s Disney (DIS) leader Encanto fell off to No. 3 with 382 million minutes; it was topped by Netflix’s Senior Year (797 million) and Our Father (450 million). Netflix took 7 of the top 10 this week; Disney+ (DIS) also put Turning Red at No. 7 (227 million) and Moana at No. 9 (161 million).

(A reminder that Nielsen streaming ratings incorporate viewing from five major streamers: Amazon Prime Video (AMZN), Apple TV+ (AAPL), Disney+ (DIS), Hulu (DIS) (CMCSA) and Netflix (NFLX).)

On Friday, Goldman Sachs cut Netflix (NFLX) to Sell, citing worries about competition and a “consumer recession” hitting spending.