Paul McCartney at 80: ‘You were with me when I last saw my dad’

I have started this letter many times, feeling strangely driven to wish you — a man I’ve never met — a happy 80th birthday. We spoke once on the phone, but we don’t know each other at all. Yet to so many of us you’re an old, cherished friend.

It must be because your voice has been such a constant in our lives. Your Scouse vowels, warm and bone-deep, feel as big a part of my upbringing as the village roads where I grew up; the British weather; my close family. Beatles songs swirled round my childhood like nursery rhymes, but you were also a familiar face in magazines, pop videos, on television, and later in the endless replays of Beatles films I enjoyed with