Phil Bennett: Piers Morgan and Monty Don lead tributes to rugby legend ‘One of the greats’





Phil Bennett, who is regarded as one of Wales’ greatest rugby players, has died at the age of 73 after battling a long illness. His death was announced on Sunday by his former team, the Scarlets, and the sad news has sparked a wave of tributes from his famous fans.

Piers Morgan tweeted: “RIP Phil Bennett, 73. One of the greatest rugby players in history. “A mercurial Welsh wizard. Very sad news.” Monty Don also penned: “Very sad to hear of the death of Phil Bennett. One of the truly great rugby players. A magician.” Former England player, Brian Moore, added: “RIP Phil Bennett – a true legend of rugby and a humble and generous man. Farewell.” READ MORE:Hilary Devey dead: Dragons’ Den star dies aged 65

GMB commentator Kevin Maguire said : “Goodbye Phil Bennett, a tidy fly half. RIP one of the greats.” BBC presenter Jason Mohammad also wrote: “Heartbreaking news about the passing of one of our greatest sporting sons…A genius and a gentleman. “Thoughts and prayers with Phil’s family. Diolch am yr atgofion [thanks for everything] Benny. #Legend.” The Scarlets’ spokesperson said that Phil died “peacefully” surrounded by his loved ones.

During his rugby career, Phil won 29 caps for Wales between 1969 and 1978. He also featured in two Five Nations Grand Slam-winning teams. In the second of those, he scored two tries against France in Cardiff in 1978. After retiring, he received an OBE in 1979 and was inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame in 2005. In his later career, Phil also became a popular pundit for BBC Wales.