PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch owners just got a new free game to download

If you have a PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S or a Nintendo Switch you can download a brand new free game today. This week an all-time classic has just become available to download without paying a single penny. Capcom has just made Street Fighter 2 The World Warrior available as a free download for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and Steam.

This iconic fighting game is available to download for free as part of the first Capcom Arcade Stadium.

Previously, 1943 – The Battle of Midway was the only game that was available to download for free with the Capcom collection.

But following the reveal of both Street Fighter 6 and the next Capcom Arcade Stadium volume this new free download has been added.

The version of Street Fighter 2 you can download for free right now is the original arcade version of the 90s classic.