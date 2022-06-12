Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘completely’ excluded from Royal Family celebrations in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a rather “frosty” relationship with senior members of the Royal Family since stepping down from their royal roles in March 2020. The gap between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other royals was further exacerbated by the Oprah Winfrey interview the pair gave one year into their new arrangement. Mirror Royal Editor Russel Myers suggested the tense relations persisted through the couple’s return to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee, resulting in Harry and Meghan’s reported exclusion from private family events.

Speaking to Sunrise Australia, Mr Myers said: “Prince Harry might be a bit perturbed from what happened because he was completely ignored.

“There were some pictures of them keeping a low profile at Trooping the Colours, the first event on the Thursday of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“There were some long lenses of them mixing with the family, Meghan looking quite forlorn on her own.

“When I was just sitting a few feet away from Harry and Meghan, when William and Kate came in, and Charles and Camilla, there was no eye contact whatsoever.”

