Royal Family LIVE: Sussexes missed Jubilee events as ‘weren’t centre stage’ claims expert

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William are reportedly planning their move from London to Berkshire after celebrating the Duke’s 40th birthday, a news report has stated.

The move will see the couple leave Kensington Palace, which has been their main residency since 2017 following time at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

It is reported that the royals are set to take their son Prince George, 8, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 7, out of their current school in Battersea at the culmination of this school year.

They will then join their younger brother, Prince Louis, 4, at a new school in September.

The decision has been made with Prince William, who is set to turn 40 soon, joking privately that he is finding it “so daunting”, reports The Times.

