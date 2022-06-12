‘Seamless’: Jaguar Land Rover roll out ‘world-changing technology’ to benefit UK drivers

The British brand is the first to deliver “always-on” what3words capability, ensuring all drivers get precise navigation even in the most remote locations. By rolling out a software-over-the-air (SOTA) update, drivers can benefit from the technology even if they don’t have a data connection.
What3words has divided the globe into a grid of 57 trillion 3m x 3m squares and given each one a unique combination of three words.
Through the ‘always-on’ technology, which works without the need for mobile connectivity, new and existing customers will be able to navigate to any precise location in the world using just three words.
Mark Carter, Navigation Product Owner, Digital Product Platform at Jaguar Land Rover, hailed the move, saying drivers would benefit.
He said: “This world-changing technology is all about simplification, providing our customers with a seamless modern luxury experience that means they can find their way anywhere in the world without having to worry about connectivity.
READ MORE: Cyclist only gets a warning after jumping a red light
“The partnership with what3words, enabled by HERE Technologies, further highlights our world-leading SOTA capability which allows us to offer services that are always on and always connected.”
A previous SOTA update gave more than 200,000 owners of existing Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles access to Amazon Alexa.
In total, Jaguar Land Rover has completed more than 1.3 million vehicle-level updates and more than three million engine control unit updates as part of its always-on, always-connected capability, delivering modern luxury to customers.
Chris Sheldrick, co-founder and CEO of what3words, said: “This partnership ensures you can get to the exact destination of your next adventure with ease and in comfort.
DON’T MISS
Drivers urged to use ‘key trick’ to save money on fuel [INSIGHT]
Martin Lewis tells drivers how to find the cheapest fuel [REVEALED]
Most drivers don’t know basic Highway Code rules – risk of fines [SHOCKING]
“Jaguar Land Rover recognised the benefits our innovative technology brings to those on the road, and we’re proud that our partnership with HERE Technologies has made this possible.”
Once updated, the system allows customers to input what3words addresses directly into the navigation bar on the Pivi Pro Infotainment system.
What3words is designed to get people to a much more precise location than the more vague result postcodes deliver, or when trying to type in a street address.
The integration has been delivered by HERE Technologies, Jaguar Land Rover’s navigation partner for the past 25 years.
“Jaguar Land Rover recognised the benefits our innovative technology brings to those on the road, and we’re proud that our partnership with HERE Technologies has made this possible.”
Once updated, the system allows customers to input what3words addresses directly into the navigation bar on the Pivi Pro Infotainment system.
What3words is designed to get people to a much more precise location than the more vague result postcodes deliver, or when trying to type in a street address.
The integration has been delivered by HERE Technologies, Jaguar Land Rover’s navigation partner for the past 25 years.
Integrated what3words is available in all new and existing Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles fitted with its advanced Pivi Pro infotainment system.
Jaguar Land Rover and what3words have worked together since 2018, when they created what3words addresses to help improve healthcare administration on the remote Scottish island of Mull.
On the island, Land Rover sent a team of volunteers to deliver unique three-word address plaques from what3words to 2,000 properties, many of which are in isolated areas.
The two companies stepped in after the island’s doctor, Brian Prendergast, asked for help to give every home and business a precise address that could provide a faster medical lifeline in emergencies.
Source link