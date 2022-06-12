The New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Be Revealed Next Week – IGN

After announcing a release date in May , the official Call of Duty Twitter account is now teasing a worldwide reveal of their new game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 , for June 8 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.

Not only that, but the official Steam Twitter account retweeted it with the open-eyes emoji signaling the game could make its way to the online game platform.

The ultimate weapon is team. #ModernWarfare2 Worldwide Reveal

📅 June 8th

🕘 10am PT pic.twitter.com/VZSZCyNk2M — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 2, 2022

While the announcement is sparse on details, it does include a live-action trailer sporting the tagline, “The ultimate weapon is team.” The trailer features a group of fierce soldiers preparing for battle in a vehicle that opens up at the end as the storm toward the enemy.

The trailer also features an operator with the same skull mask that is featured in the game’s key art . In April, a teaser image on Twitter featured an image with fan-favorite Ghost in the background .

As of now, not too much is known about the game, but inside reports from 2021 point toward the game being centered around fighting the Colombian drug cartel .

The game was officially announced earlier this year and is being developed by Infinity Ward, who previously worked on both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone . Historically, the series has released entries annually, but with Microsoft’s monumental acquisition of Activision Blizzard, those yearly releases could become a thing of the past .

Activision teased that Modern Warfare 2 could include “groundbreaking innovations,” so here’s hoping we will get a taste of what that entails when the worldwide reveal drops on June 8.

In our review of 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare , we said that the game’s “varied gameplay modes and excellent gunplay suggest the series is headed in a promising direction.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28, 2022.

