‘They ruined my birthday!’ Elderly driver has car stolen twice in 24 hours on his birthday





Simon Perfitt has claimed that car thieves “ruined” his birthday after they stole his vehicle twice in 24 hours. The pensioner found his Fiat 500 missing on the morning of his birthday. He said that the whole situation has been very “stressful”.

Mr Perfitt's Fiat first went missing on the morning of his birthday. However, the pensioner was stunned later on in the day when he found his £4,000 vehicle abandoned at a bus stop, BirminghamLive reported. The car was left with the doors open and lights on. Mr Perfitt informed the West Midlands Police about his find.

“Then I heard the camera send a ping, like an alarm, saying there was movement outside. “I looked outside and it recorded a four-wheel-drive, like a Jeep, driving quite fast up the road. “Then I decided to look at the live camera and I could see the car had moved from where it was and it was being driven out of the road, followed by this four-wheel-drive Jeep thing. “Straight away I dialled 999 and said ‘I can see my car being stolen right now’. “Apparently there was several vehicles in the area and they were going to try and catch them.” Mr Perfitt has not had any updates as of yet. He has now provided a description of his vehicle asking the public to help. The Fiat 500 belonging to the pensioner is coloured red, with the registration KP59 GXL. It also has a soft top. West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm this was reported to us. “Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101, quoting crime ref 20/527888/22.”