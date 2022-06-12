Three personality traits that ‘influence’ longevity – seen in people aged 100 and beyond

In terms of psychosocial factors, longevous elderly showed lower neuroticism and social support, while higher extraversion, compared with the ordinary elderly.

Neuroticism is the trait disposition to experience negative effects, including anger, anxiety, self‐consciousness and irritability.

Although the researchers in the study did not probe this association further, neuroticism is associated with a wide array of physical conditions, such as cardiac problems.

General tips

The role personality type plays in influencing longevity should therefore not be discounted.