Top Gear hosts test the ‘modern’ Life on Mars Audi Quattro – ‘This is what you need!’

In the latest episode of Top Gear, hosts Chris Harris, Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness test some of the most iconic classic cars from TV police shows, and their modern counterparts. A recent poll found that the Jaguar Mark 2 driven by Inspector Morse was voted the most iconic TV cop car of all time, with over half of survey participants choosing it as number one.

It was closely followed by Gene Hunt’s Audi Quattro from Ashes to Ashes (43 percent), and the Ferrari 308 GTS that starred in Magnum, PI (41 percent).

When looking at the newest models, the presenter went in different directions: an American classic pickup, a sleek performance car and a German sportback.

Freddie chose to go bold with the Ford 150 Raptor, the best-selling pickup truck in the world.

The newest model has been “made tougher and faster”.

