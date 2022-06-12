‘Truly a hero’ Ex-British soldier killed fighting Russians on the front line in Ukraine

Jordan Gatley was described as “truly a hero” by his grieving family. His father said they had received the terrible news on Friday. Dean Gatley posted: “Yesterday (10/06/22) we received the devastating news that our son, Jordan, has been shot and killed in the city of Severodonetsk, Ukraine.

“Jordan left the British Army in March this year to continue his career as a soldier in other areas.

“The war against Europe had begun so, after careful consideration, he went to the Ukraine to help.”

Dean said the family had received “several messages” from his team praising his “wealth of knowledge, his skills as a soldier and his love of his job”.

He added: “His team say they all loved him, as did we, and he made a massive difference to many people’s lives, not only soldiering, but also by training the Ukrainian forces.

“Jordan and his team were so proud of the work they were doing and he often told me that the missions they were going on were dangerous, but necessary.

“He loved his job and we are so proud of him. He truly was a hero and will forever be in our hearts.”