vijay karnataka: Creating Awareness On Environment Through Art Contest | Mangaluru News – Times of India





Mangaluru: A contest organised by ‘Vijay Karnataka’ has been able to create awareness on the environment among young students.

This will help them to have greater concern about the environment in the coming days, said M N Rajendra Kumar, president, South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC).

He was speaking after inaugurating the final round of a drawing contest held in the backdrop of World Environment Day, here on Sunday. It was organised by ‘Vijay Karnataka’, in association with the Karnataka State Pollution Control.

Rajendra Kumar applauded the efforts of ‘Vijay Karnataka’ for organising such a competition. “We have witnessed all the schools and other establishments in Delhi have been closed due air pollution. This is a serious issue, and such contests are able to help raise awareness about the environment among young minds,” he said.

KV Rajendra, deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, said that Environment Day must be celebrated every day, and not limited to a day. The students have a major role and must see that your surroundings are clean, he said.

As many as 15,000 students from 350 schools in the region, had participated in the contest. Among them, a total of 1,245 students were selected for the final round that was held on Sunday. The contest winners will be declared in the third week of June and given prizes.





