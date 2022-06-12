Westbrook Track Sends Athletes to State Open; Tennis Teams Represented at Individual Invitational | Zip06.com

By

Chris Piccirillo/Zip06.com

•

06/12/2022 04:03 p.m. EST

Boys’ Outdoor Track

The Westbrook boys’ outdoor track team was represented in three individual events and one relay when the State Open Championship recently took place. The State Open was held at Willow Brook Park on June 6.

Westbrook’s 4×100 relay of junior Vincent Naccarato, junior John Grace, junior James Grace, and junior Brandon Naccarato finished in 12th place with a time of 43.89 seconds at the State Open Championship. The Knights’ relay had previously finished first at the Shoreline Conference Championship (44.06) and then took fourth place at the Class S State Championship (44.79).

Brandon Naccarato also competed in the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash at the State Open. Naccarato finished in 14th place by posting a time of 11.16 seconds for the 100 prelims. Naccarato had placed second in the 100 at Shorelines (11.49) and finished fifth in states (11.18).

Senior Andrew Carter finished 19th in the javelin with a throw of 141 feet-4 inches for Westbrook in the Open. Carter took seventh place at the Shoreline meet (136-9) and then placed in the javelin for the Class S meet (143-9).

Senior Brett Metcalfe came in 21st place for the high jump by clearing 5 feet-8 inches at the State Open Championship. Metcalfe had claimed second place in the high jump with a school-record height of 6 feet-4 inches at the Shoreline Conference Championship and then cleared 6 feet to finish second at the Class S State Championship.

Girls’ Outdoor Track

The Westbrook girls’ outdoor track team sent two athletes to participate in the State Open Championship at Willow Brook Park on June 6. Junior Halley Pierson and sophomore Hannah Freund competed for the Knights in the pole vault at the State Open meet last week.

Pierson finished 13th in the pole vault by clearing a height of 9 feet-6 inches at the State Open. Freund cleared the bar at 8 feet-6 inches and came in 23rd place in the pole vault for Westbrook.

Pierson had recently placed second in the pole vault with a school-record height of 10 feet at the Shoreline Conference Championship and then cleared 9 feet to finish fourth at the Class S State Championship. Freund finished sixth in the pole vault at Shorelines (7-6) and then finished third in states (9-0).

Boys’ Tennis

The duo of senior Mason Malchiodi and junior Ryan Engels represented the Westbrook boys’ tennis team in the doubles bracket of the Individual Invitational Tournament that took place from June 6 to 10 at Wesleyan University. Malchiodi and Engels went up against Ali Rizvi and Amaan Baweja of Avon in the first round and lost the match by a 6-0, 6-0 score.

Malchiodi and Engels played No. 1 doubles for a Knights’ team that went 16-3 and advanced to the Class S state semifinals this spring. Malchiodi and Engles also claimed first place when they competed on behalf of the Knights in the Shoreline Conference 1-2 Doubles Tournament. The tandem earned three straight-sets wins to reach the championship and then notched a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 over Kaid Matesky and Aidan Garrity to take the title.

Girls’ Tennis

Senior Julia Farnoli competed on behalf of the Westbrook girls’ tennis team in the Individual Invitational Tournament that was hosted at Wesleyan University from June 6 to June 10. Farnoli faced Hannah Haywood of St. Joseph in the first round of the singles bracket and took a 6-1, 6-0 loss in the contest.

Farnoli played No. 1 singles for Westbrook throughout the 2022 season, helping the Knights finish the year with an overall record of 18-3 while reaching the championship match of the Class S State Tournament. Farnoli also competed in the Shoreline Conference 1-2 Singles Tournament for Westbrook this season. Farnoli netted three victories in the tournament to make it the final, where she took a 6-2, 6-1 defeat versus Piper Remilliard of Coginchaug.