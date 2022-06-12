What’s coming to Netflix in July 2022? | Ready Steady Cut

This article discusses what’s coming to Netflix in July 2022. You can check out last month’s schedule by clicking these words.

Welcome to our monthly rundown of what’s coming to Netflix in July 2022. Please note, this article focuses primarily on original content rather than licensed fare, with particular attention paid to recognizable IPs or hotly-anticipated movies and shows. Since complete information isn’t available right now, this article will be regularly updated throughout the month with the latest additions as and when we get them. And do remember that here at Ready Steady Cut we offer the most comprehensive coverage of all streaming releases, so be sure to check back regularly not just for updates but for links to our reviews and recaps for July’s offerings.

What’s coming to Netflix in July 2022?

July 1

Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 — The highly anticipated conclusion to the fourth season of Stranger Things, debuting as a couple of bumper-length final episodes.

July 6

Control Z (Season 3) — The third season of the Spanish series about high-school hackers and their various dramas. You can check out our review of the second season by clicking these words.

Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between — Claire and Aidan retrace the steps of their relationship on one last epic date after making a pact to break up before college in this rom-com.

July 8

Boo, B***h — A new limited series in which Lana Condor plays a stylish ghost.

Dangerous Liaisons — A romantic film directed by Rachel Suissa.

The Sea Beast — Nautical family animated adventure film starring Dan Stevens and Jared Harris.

July 14

Resident Evil — A new TV adaptation of the long-running video game IP, this one in live-action and set 14 years after a viral apocalypse. Lance Reddick is the big-name star.

July 15

Farzar — An adult sci-fi animated comedy series from the team behind Paradise PD, also starring Lance Reddick.

Persuasion — Dakota Johnson heads the cast of Carrie Cracknell's film version of Jane Austen's novel.

July 20

Virgin River (Season 4) — The fourth outing of the popular romantic drama series based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr.

July 21

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 5) — The fifth season of the family-friendly animated series set in the Jurassic World universe.

July 22

The Grey Man — Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans star in Netflix’s most expensive movie to date, a spy thriller co-written and directed by the Russo Brothers.

July 29

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem — The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem is an Israeli television series, based on a book of the same name by Sarit Yishai Levy.

Purple Hearts — The story of aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie (Sofia Carson) and marine Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), who in spite of their many differences and against all odds, fall hopelessly in love.

Uncoupled– Neil Patrick Harris stars as a 40-something New Yorker whose seemingly perfect life comes to an end when his husband of 17 years abruptly leaves him in a new comedy series from Darren Star.

That’s everything that’s coming to Netflix in July 2022, not including a plethora of licensed content. You can check out all of this content and plenty more besides with a subscription to Netflix.

