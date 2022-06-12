When did Stephen Amell and Cassandra Jean get married? Inside their relationship as ‘Arrow’ star welcomes second child with wife

Canadian actor Stephen Amell and his wife Cassandra Jean Amell have welcomed another baby.

The news was first reported by TMZ, who revealed that the duo’s second child, a daughter, was born in Los Angeles in May. Her name is reported to be Bowen Amell, although the star couple is yet to confirm any details of the birth of their newborn.

According to the outlet, the couple appears to have had their baby through surrogacy as Cassandra did not appear pregnant while attending a music event in April 2022.

The 41-year-old Arrow star and Cassandra are already parents to their daughter Maverick Alexandra, who they gave birth to in 2013.

Stephen Amell and Cassandra Jean’s relationship explored

Stephen Amell and Cassandra Jean crossed each other’s paths in 2011 after the actor separated from his first wife, Carolyn Lawrence, in 2010, following three years of marriage.

The duo secretly married in December 2012 and exchanged their vows again in May 2013.

Stephen revealed the couple’s intentions to travel during his break between seasons 1 and 2 of Arrow, one month before his second wedding to the America’s Next Top Model star. While speaking to Us Weekly in April 2013, the actor said:

“We’re mixing in some international promotion for the show with a nice vacation. Stockholm, London, Monte Carlo, Toronto and China.”

A few months after their wedding, the couple confirmed in June 2013 that Cassandra was expecting her first child with Amell. Speaking with ET Canada, Amell said:

“I’m excited — no, I’m not excited, I’m very excited! I’m sure that nervous energy will accompany that eventually but only in a positive way.”

Later that month, Stephen deflected questions about the pregnancy, telling Us Magazine at the MuchMusic Video Awards that he wouldn’t talk about the newborn child unless his wife was there.

The pair welcomed their first child in October 2013.

Stephen Amell and Cassandra worked together several times throughout the years that followed. She debuted on Arrow in 2018 and also directed her husband in the short film trilogy Speech & Debate with their mutual friend Aisha Tyler.

In the midst of his overlapping personal and professional life, the Code 8 actor was entangled in controversy on many occasions. In June 2021, he made news when it was claimed that he was “forcibly removed” from a plane following an apparent fight with Cassandra.

Stephen Amell admitted on Twitter at the time that he “had an argument” with his wife, but claimed that he departed the flight “immediately” after being asked to, rather than being removed against his will. He also acknowledged allowing his “emotions to get the better of him.”