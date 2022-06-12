Youngstown announces several Juneteenth celebrations

Youngstown plans to celebrate Juneteenth this week with several events. There will be a service 10:30 a.m. today at New Bethel Baptist Church. On Monday will be a “Skills to Heal: A Discussion on Fatherhood” hosted in Eastern Gateway Community College’s Student Services Center. The event will be 5 to 7:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, there will be a Family Tree and Genealogy Workshop at McGuffey Center on Jacobs Road 5 to 7:30 p.m. On Wednesday will be a panel discussion at the YWCA from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Health professionals from multiple fields will discuss the history of wellness in the black community.

On Thursday, a Harambee dance performance will be at the New Bethel Baptist Church starting at 6 p.m. On Friday, Financial Freedom Friday will take place in the Eastern Gateway Community College Student Services Center from 5 to 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, the sixth annual Juneteenth Brunch Summit will be at 40 N. Phelps St. from noon to 3 p.m. The festival will be at Arlington Heights at 903 Otis St. from noon to 7 p.m. June 19. This event is free to attend and will include vendors, food trucks, face painting, music and performances. For information visit https://www.youngstownjune teenth.com/