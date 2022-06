First up she called Shaun Williamson Barry as she confused the actor with his EastEnders character.

The next clip saw her trying to say Nick Robinson but instead she came out with: “Rick Nobinson, sorry.. Nick.”

She also struggled with Joss Stone’s name and Seth Rogen’s name.

“Oh my gosh, I am so going to get fired,” Alex said looking sheepish over the number of blunders.

The One Show airs weekdays on BBC One at 7pm.