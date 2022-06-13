Amber Heard breaks silence as she admits she ‘doesn’t blame’ jury for Johnny Depp verdict

The trial was widely discussed, debated and mocked on social media throughout its duration.

Posts on both TikTok and Twitter appeared to overwhelmingly favour Depp, who was celebrated by fans following the verdict of the six-week trial.

The trial, which was held in Fairfax, Virginia, concluded June 1, and saw Depp win all three of his claims against Heard.

During the court case, the TikTok hashtag “Justice for Amber Heard” had received 27 million views, while one for Depp rose to 20 billion views.