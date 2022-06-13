Andy Murray faces nervous wait over scan results as Brit sweats on Wimbledon participation

Andy Murray faces an anxious wait to find out whether his chances of competing at Wimbledon could be ripped away after suffering an injury scare in his Boss Open final against Matteo Berrettini on Sunday. The world No 47 struggled with an ab issue in the last set of the match and will now undergo a scan in London, with his participation at the Queen’s Club and his home Grand Slam tournament hanging in the balance.

Murray has been building momentum ahead of Wimbledon, reaching the semi-final of the Surbiton Challenger before making his first grass-court singles final in six years at the Boss Open on Sunday, losing to Berrettini 6-4 5-7 6-3 as he was hampered by a new ab injury in the final set. The 35-year-old is now set to undergo a scan on Monday to determine whether the injury could be serious enough to sideline him from the upcoming Grand Slam.

The three-time Major champion told his team he couldn’t serve at the back-end of his match against the Italian and will now have a scan on Monday afternoon to determine the extent of the injury, which remains unknown. Murray is set to compete at this week’s cinch Championships at the Queen’s Club but tournament officials are waiting to hear whether he will be ready to start his campaign against Lorenzo Sonego on Tuesday.

Murray will be hoping he has only suffered a strain on his abdominal muscle rather than a tear, which would severely hinder his chances of recovering in time for Wimbledon. The former world No 1 received treatment during the final set of his clash with the world No 10 after coming from 4-4 15-40 down to force a second set.

