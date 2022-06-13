Argos PS5 restock THIS week: Dates for next PlayStation 5 UK restock





Argos PS5 stock could be available to buy this week. The major high-street retailer is rumoured to be getting more stock of both the PlayStation 5 Disc and PlayStation 5 Digital consoles. According to the reliable @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter account, Argos in the UK could be opening up orders for the PS5 once again between Tuesday June 14 and Tuesday June 21.

The account tweeted: “Argos To Restock PS5 Disc and Digital Consoles This Week”. In an article online the PS5 stock experts went into further details about the next Argos restock. Sources had told the site Argos is getting PS5 Digital stock on Monday June 13 and then taking delivery of PS5 Disc stock on Friday June 17. However, the Stock Checker website said it’s unclear when exactly orders could open again. It claims Argos may want until Friday June 17 till it has received stock of both the PS5 Disc and Digital consoles before orders are available online. Or it may even wait till early next week for PS5 stock to go live on its website.

The PS5 stock website added that the PlayStation 5 Disc console is expected to be sold on its own while the Digital console will be sold as part of a bundle. In terms of what time stock will become available to buy, in the past Argos used to set PS5 stock live on its website in the early hours of the morning. But these days Argos tends to open up orders around 8am, so you don’t need to worry about pulling an all nighter to get stock. Unlike other retailers Argos does regional PS5 restocks, so you can pick up a PlayStation 5 from your nearest Argos store or maybe travel a bit further afield if your local Argos shop doesn’t have stock.

This is handy as it means shoppers can pick up a PS5 on the very same day that they place an order with Argos. If you do end up purchasing a PS5 within the next week or so you may want to sign up to PS Plus straight away. Sony are gearing up to launch their revamped PS Plus service in the UK and Europe next week. This offers two new membership tiers which offer access to a library of hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games as well as classic games from the PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP era. PS5 games that are included with the new PS Plus Premium and Extra tiers include Death Stranding, Returnal and Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut.