Barry Lee Marston Obituary (2022)

Frankfort – Barry Lee Marston, age 74, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Services will be held at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Todd Lester officiating. Committal services will be private. Visitation will be held at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. service time on Saturday.

Born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on July 18, 1947, he was the son of Chester and Emily Hammond Marston. Barry first lived in the Pleasant Home Community but grew up on a farm in the Cull Community of Owen County. He graduated from Owen County High School in 1965 and graduated from Georgetown College in 1969 with a B.S. degree in chemistry and a minor in physics. Shortly after graduation, Barry went to work at the Indiana Army ammunition plant as a supervising chemist. In 1971, he began a 25-year career in forensic science at the Kentucky State Police Crime Laboratory in Frankfort, where he retired. Barry was recognized as an expert witness in several forensic specialties in local, state, and federal courts. He attended several training schools including the FBI and ATF laboratories in Washington, D.C. and did a lot of work with NMR Spectroscopy in the field of Arson Analysis. He was a former member of the Midwestern Association of Forensic Scientists and the Southern Association of Forensic Scientists. For about 30 years, he and his wife owned and managed several rental properties in Frankfort.

Barry was a Baptist Deacon from an early age and had been active in several Baptist churches. He was a member of the Discipleship 101 Sunday School Class and the Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Barry had a lot of varied interests including gardening, fishing, genealogy, and family history. He had several genealogical articles and a book published. He was a member of the Kentucky Historical Society, life member of the Owen County Historical Society, former member of the Tidewater Genealogical Society, and the Kentucky Genealogical Society for over 40 years, having served as the Vice President and Board member. He was also a member of the National Rifle Association, National Genealogical Society, and Kentucky Public Retirees.

Barry is survived by his wife of 53 years, best friend, and business partner, Donna Marston; son, Aaron Marston, siblings, Dr. Bruce Marston (Mary Ann) of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Sherry Lyons (David), of Owenton, Kentucky; and by several nieces and cousins.

Serving as pallbearers will be John Gray, Jim Terry, Jim Wallace, Jimmy Marston, Mike Marston, and Greg Doss. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Stewart, Jerry Wainscott, and Daniel Preston.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association, Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church Discipleship 101, or Gideons International.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published by Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory – Frankfort on Jun. 13, 2022.