Cancer: Two warning signs known to show up in the face – they’re ‘likely’ to be ignored

Cancer symptoms can be ill-defined, so in many cases, they’re ignored. The current pressures on cancer care, however, highlight the pressing need to raise public awareness of the warning signs. According to health bodies, many lung cancer sufferers report seeing changes in the appearance of their faces.

An entry published on the health website Reynolds Cancer Support House outlines cancer symptoms women are “most likely to ignore”.

The health body continues: “Some patients with lung cancer report noticing puffiness, swelling, or redness in the face.

“The explanation for this is that small cell lung tumours commonly block blood vessels in the chest, preventing blood from flowing freely from the head and face.”

These changes are deemed a “common sign” of lung carcinoma, but they can also occur with several other types of cancer.

READ MORE: Cancer: The drink that may raise your risk of cancer ‘by 70% or more’ – it’s not alcohol