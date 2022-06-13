Celtics vs. Warriors live updates: NBA Finals Game 5

Steph Curry has never seized the NBA Finals spotlight quite like this.

To see him pacing the parquet floor in Boston like a conquering lion late Friday night, when his 43-point, 10-rebound, seven-3-pointer, four-assist masterpiece stunned the Celtics in Game 4 and put Golden State back in control of this wonderful series, was to realize that this is the individual apex of his already-legendary career.

With a raging crowd all around him, just two days after his foot injury late in Game 3 had him howling in pain and leading to questions about whether he might be done, Curry stole the show in the kind of way we have never seen.

Just ask his fellow Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, the resident expert on this particular topic who was asked to rank this latest Curry showing among the many greats.

“I think probably No. 1,” Thompson had declared.

The same should be said about his series as a whole. This is Curry’s best finals yet, and it’s not particularly close.

A deeper look at his finals history, ranked by yours truly from best (for now) to worst …

(Photo: David Butler II / USA Today)