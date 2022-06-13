Categories
Life Style

Commercial — Fiduciary relationship – Former employees 


By: Michigan Lawyers Weekly Staff


in Michigan Court of Appeals (Unpublished Civil), Opinion Digests

June 13, 2022

Where a plaintiff filed a complaint against former employees who formed a competing company, a grant of summary disposition in favor of the defendants should be affirmed because the plaintiff failed to establish a genuine issue of material regarding the existence of a fiduciary relationship.


Commercial



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.