Commercial — Fiduciary relationship – Former employees 

in Michigan Court of Appeals (Unpublished Civil), Opinion Digests
June 13, 2022
Where a plaintiff filed a complaint against former employees who formed a competing company, a grant of summary disposition in favor of the defendants should be affirmed because the plaintiff failed to establish a genuine issue of material regarding the existence of a fiduciary relationship.
Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site.
Your subscription includes one set of login credentials for your exclusive use. Security features have been integrated on this site: If someone signs in with your credentials while you are logged in, the site will automatically close your ongoing login and you will lose access at that time.
To inquire about group subscriptions or an enterprise site license for your firm, contact Sian Taylor.
If you feel your login credentials are being used by a second party, contact customer service at 877-615-9536 for assistance in changing your password.
Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Forgot your password?
Source link