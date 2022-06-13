‘Confident’ Prince Harry his ‘own man’ at polo appearance without Meghan Markle





Darren Stanton claimed we don’t typically see this side to the Duke of Sussex when he is with his wife, Meghan. He said that Prince Harry displayed “confidence”, “resilience” and “genuine” happiness at the event, which took place in California over the weekend. Mr Stanton’s positive impression of the Prince comes despite the Prince taking a tumble during the game.

Harry fell off his horse at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club polo match. However, he quickly got to his feet and continued the game with another horse. Meghan Markle was not present at the match. Speaking about Harry’s appearance, Mr Stanton – a former police officer with a degree in psychology – said: “It’s really interesting that Prince Harry appears always at his most relaxed and genuinely most happy when he’s either at the Invictus Games interacting with all the other athletes and attendees or at other sporting occasions such as the polo.

“When Harry is on his horse, you can see the determination in his face to do well at heart. “Harry is a team player having been in the military, so he sometimes must find it quite hard to be in California away from loved ones in the UK. “However, at the weekend polo game, his face was one of absolute elation and happiness as he played the sport and mingled with others. “With his whole face engaged and his crow’s feet visible at the side of his eyes in photos from the event, it’s clearly a genuine feeling of happiness.” LIVE UPDATES: Royal LIVE: ‘Just relax!’ Queen fans praise monarch after cane picture

She said: “He appeared ill at ease at both the Trooping and at the Service of Thanksgiving “He should have put on a happy face as Meghan managed to do for the sake of loyalty to his grandmother. “Harry is ill at ease in his homeland proven by the speed at which the Sussex family exited on Sunday having flown over 10,000 miles round trip for a five-day visit.”

The couple made one public appearance throughout the course of the weekend, at the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral. But they were also spotted through the windows of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour. This was just their second visit to the UK as a couple since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.