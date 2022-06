Demi Rose displayed her enviable curves as she shared a series of jaw-dropping snaps on Instagram yesterday.

The 27-year-old laid out in the sun with a book in her hand as she gave a glimpse of her ample assets.

The Only Fans content creator was snapped outdoors, reclining on a chaise longue under the sun, clad in an orange two-piece, teamed with a silky patterned sarong.

In view of her 19.8 million followers, she captioned the post: “Knowledge is power.”