Drivers urged to ditch diesel to save money on fuel – ‘huge surge in demand for electric’





The cost of petrol and diesel is continuously rising in the UK with motorists now forced to pay over £2 for a litre of fuel in some places. However, owners of diesel cars have to pay much more compared to drivers who own petrol-powered alternatives.

The latest RAC Fuel Watch shows that motorists across the UK will have to pay 183.16p on average per litre of petrol. Diesel drivers, on the other hand, will be forced to fork out a whopping 188.82p. For years, diesel was a cost-effective alternative to petrol. It had a cheaper per-litre cost and a superior mileage offset. READ MORE: Petrol stations reveal the ‘shocking’ amount of money they make

“It is clear the UK has set its sights on the EV market, significantly pushing down the demand for petrol and diesel motors many years ahead of the 2030 ban.” Online car marketplace Motorway has also seen an increase in the number of motorists looking to sell their petrol and diesel cars, as fuel prices reach all-time highs. In the last month alone, diesel car sales on the online used-car marketplace have risen by 19 percent, as car owners fear prices at the pumps could continue to rise. The data from Motorway showed that the highest volume of sales enquiries have come from commuter areas around major cities. This suggests that those who are frequent car users are considering ditching their petrol and diesel-powered cars in favour of electric, or downsizing their vehicles. The highest levels of valuation requests have come from drivers of SUVs and cars with larger engines These are usually the least affordable cars at a time when running costs are increasing almost on a daily basis.