Earth, Wind & Fire’s Cover of a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ Became a Hit

The songs from The Beatles‘ Revolver inspired many other artists. For example, Earth, Wind & Fire covered one of the songs from Revolver for an unusual movie. George Harrison was not a fan of the film.

The Beatles’ John Lennon, George Harrison, and Paul McCartney | Keystone Features/Getty Images

George Harrison wasn’t a fan of a movie based on Fab four songs

Earth, Wind & Fire’s connection to The Beatles begins with a bizarre movie. Producer Roger Stigwood made a film called Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band based on the Fab Four’s music. The Bee Gees played the starring roles while Peter Frampton and numerous other musicians appeared in the film.

During a 1979 interview with Rolling Stone, George Harrison discussed his feelings about the movie. “I just feel sorry for Robert Stigwood, the Bee Gees, and Pete Frampton for doing it, because they had established themselves in their own right as decent artists and suddenly … it’s like the classic thing of greed,” he said. George said the film was only made because of its creators’ greed.