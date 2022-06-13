EastEnders’ Lacey Turner wows in snap with younger sister who is also a star

EastEnders’ Lacey Turner looked absolutely beautiful in a recent photo with her younger sister Lily.

Not the only star in her family, Lacy’s sister has also appeared on Albert Square. Back in 2011, Lily, 22, played the role of Shenice Quinn, who was Kat Slater’s friend’s daughter. Lacey is best known for playing the role of Stacey Slater on the soap.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the EastEnders’ legend shared a gorgeous photo of the Turner sisters as they headed to the British Soap Awards.

Lacey’s caption read: “About last night… Me & my beaut lil sis. Thank you to the one & only @kymmullem for the waves.”

The 34 year old also shared a solo shot of her younger sister and wrote: "Beautiful inside and out."







(Image: Lacey Turner / Instagram)







(Image: Lacey Turner / Instagram)



Lacey and Lily have another sister called Daisy, 31, who played the role of Hollyoaks’ Rebecca Massey in 2011.

Sharing a snap with her fellow EastEnders' co-star Jessie Wallace, who plays Kat Slater on the soap, Lacey said: "Sisters."







(Image: Lacey Turner / Instagram)









(Image: BBC)



Lacey won Best OnScreen Partnership alongside her on-screen mother actress Gillian Wright, who plays the role of Jean on EastEnders.

Posting a picture of the two at the event, Lacey wrote on her Instagram stories: “I just wanted to say a massive thank you to this truly wonderful lady. You are one of a kind, a master at your craft and the most wonderful actress.

“You help me, guide me and teach me every day. If I could be half the actress you are and talented as you in all departments.

“I love you so very much as you know!”

Lacey shares two children Dusty, two, and Trilby, one, with her husband Matt Kay. The couple got married in 2017.

Opening up about her previous miscarriages, Stacey told Loose Women: “The second time I had a miscarriage at exactly the same point, around seven weeks, although I was more prepared, it was more of a kick in the stomach.

“Because it hadn’t worked and that’s the second time, so what do I do now? Is there something wrong, is this going to take us years? Will we ever get there?”

She then said: “It got to the point where I said to Matt, ‘Let’s just forget it. We’ll get a puppy.’ As soon as we’d said that, we fell pregnant.”

