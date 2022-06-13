Emmanuel Macron left battered as voters turn to left-wing Eurosceptic Jean-Luc Melenchon

Emmanuel Macron, 44, suffered a blow on Sunday after the French President’s centrist movement was left level-pegging with the radical left. The first round result could deprive Mr Macron of a majority in France’s parliament. Macron’s Together coalition was left narrowly trailing behind the New Popular Ecological and Social People’s Union, which is an alliance headed up by the 70-year-old Eurosceptic Jean-Luc Melenchon.

According to an estimate by Ifop, Mr Melenchon’s alliance and Mr Macron’s coalition both won 25.9 percent of the vote.

Commentators on the other side of the Channel suggest Mr Macron has been punished at the ballot box through a combination of inflation, the far from appealing Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and response to Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League Final at the Stade de France.

Inflation in France sits at 5.2 percent.

In comparison, inflation across the Eurozone reached 8.1 percent in May.

Dissatisfaction in the French electorate has also seen a record-level of abstention after more than 50 percent of voters stayed at home.

The French President now has just seven days to prevent a hung parliament.

