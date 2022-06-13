Emmerdale theory: Kim Tate’s new lover unveiled as she splits from Will Taylor

Millie could be vital to Kim tracking down her son as she would want answers as to why she was kept in the dark about everything.

But she could be in danger herself as the actress who plays Gabby, Rosie, recently told Express.co.uk and other media Jamie would want blood.

The actress explained: “Jamie coming back would kick off a lot of drama, there could be a custody battle for Thomas.

“If he comes back he’ll want one thing only and that’s Home Farm, so is Kim in danger – he’s obviously poisoned Kim before.

“And that could bring back Gabby’s nasty side because it’s a fight or flight mode where she’s like, ‘I’m protecting me, my son, my status here and I’m not going to back down if he comes back.'”

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode airing on Thursdays.