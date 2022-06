Lando Norris has hit out at McLaren for imposing team orders on the final lap of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Norris was asked to not challenge Danierl Ricciardo at the end of the race, prompting Norris to call for an explanation

He said: “It’s tough. The end is just racing for pure position.

“It’s not like he had let me go or whatever. One lap before I boxed, he would have passed me so I understand that but at the same time, we need to race.”