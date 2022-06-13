Fans travel to Grand Rapids, MN for Judy Garland Days

“I came in 1989 for the 50th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz” said visitor Scott Fisher. “People came from all over the country, from Australia, I was from Massachusetts at the time. I’m actually in Florida now, and I’ve just been a lifelong Judy Garland fan, and it was just great to come.”
This year was especially important for fans as it was Judy Garland’s 100th birthday celebration. Events included special access tours, guest speakers, live music, and a free showing of the Wizard of Oz.
“She was Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, and that is one of the most watched movies in the entire world still to this day, really,” said museum Executive Director Janie Heitz. “She’s just a great performer.”
The museum features her other works as well.
“Judy Garland was so much more than The Wizard of Oz and to this day, we’re so lucky to have videos and her television series and things like that and her recordings and and they just keep getting better you know, digitally enhanced and fixed,” said Fisher.
