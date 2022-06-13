Fans travel to Grand Rapids, MN for Judy Garland Days

“She was Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, and that is one of the most watched movies in the entire world still to this day, really,” said museum Executive Director Janie Heitz. “She’s just a great performer.”

The museum features her other works as well.

“Judy Garland was so much more than The Wizard of Oz and to this day, we’re so lucky to have videos and her television series and things like that and her recordings and and they just keep getting better you know, digitally enhanced and fixed,” said Fisher.