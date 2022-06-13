Green infrastructure | UDaily

Photos courtesy of Emma Ruggiero



As evidenced by the spring storms that brought 70 mile per hour winds, erosion, high tides, and flooding and caused beach closures up and down the Delaware coast, innovative ways of dealing with, planning for and mitigating the impacts of storms are needed for the First State.

One option for helping to improve Delaware’s vulnerability to these challenges is to implement what’s known as green infrastructure.

Broadly speaking, green infrastructure is a nature-based approach to address environmental challenges by using natural materials, such as plants and soils, and natural processes, such as infiltration and absorption. This is in contrast to what is known as grey infrastructure, man-made projects that use unnatural materials like concrete and steel and rely on unnatural processes such as impervious surface water runoff and sewer systems.

Students from Delaware Technical Community College learned firsthand during the spring semester about how to implement, design, construct and maintain green infrastructure projects, as well gain an overview of environmental resilience challenges in Delaware, as part of the Delaware Sea Grant (DESG) Green Infrastructure Internship Program.

The internship was led by Emma Ruggiero, DESG’s workforce development coordinator and a doctoral student in the University of Delaware’s Department of Plant and Soil Sciences, who said that green infrastructure could benefit Delaware in several different ways.

“Green infrastructure is meant to not only improve the environment, but also improve conditions for communities in Delaware,” said Ruggiero. “Impacts related to coastal hazards are especially important for the state to start to manage and because we know that green infrastructure can have a positive impact on water quality and water quantity, there is an opportunity for Delaware to utilize green infrastructure. The problem is there’s really not the workforce to perform the design, the installation or the management.”