HC for publishing names of environment polluting companies

The High Court on Monday ordered the Department of Environment to publish names of environment polluting companies on its website.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order after holding primary hearing on a writ filed in this regard.

The court also ordered to submit a progress report over the matter within two weeks and issued a rule, asking why the “inaction” of respondents in publishing the names of environment polluters shall not be declared illegal.

The court asked seven officials, including environment secretary, information secretary and director general of DoE, to respond to the rule within four weeks.

Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), a rights organization, filed the writ, while senior advocate Manjil Murshid moved it before the court.