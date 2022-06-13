How to get the Kate Middleton ‘glow’ – free skincare tip to ‘drain puffiness and toxins’

Kate Middleton has access to the world’s best skincare products, but that dewy glow can also be achieved at a fraction of the cost. Facial aesthetics and skincare expert Dr Chloë Butler spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about how non-royals can achieve Kate’s fabulous complexion.

Dr Butler told Express.co.uk: “Kate Middleton likes to keep it natural.

“As we get older, many of us feel we need to apply more makeup to look more youthful, however, it’s more beneficial to apply less makeup and focus on a good skincare regime.

“With Kate’s smooth complexion she really doesn’t need to add much coverage, just highlighting in the right places and a touch of pink blush.”

When it comes to getting skin like the Duchess of Cambridge, Dr Butler recommends one key practice: “Exfoliation weekly and the night before an exfoliating glycolic acid peel to give a glow the next morning.”

