Categories
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Is Facing Backlash For Her Out-Of-Touch Comments About Hollywood


“Do NOT Google Jennifer Aniston’s parents.”

When discussing Sebastian’s role as Tommy Lee and the musician’s leaked/stolen sex tape with Pamela Anderson, Jen said that it was then — the late ’90s and early 2000s — that this idea of being famous just for being famous began.

She said it occurred, “right at the time when the internet really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous. This thing of people becoming famous for basically doing nothing. I mean — Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all those.”

“I feel so lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today,” the Friends actor added.

“More streaming services — you’re famous from TikTok, you’re famous from YouTube, you’re famous from Instagram.”

“It’s almost, like, it’s diluting the actor’s job,” she added.

Those comments definitely didn’t sit well with people, who called out the fact that Jennifer’s parents were famous actors — John Aniston and Nancy Dow.

Jennifer Aniston Is Facing Backlash For Her Out-Of-Touch Comments About Hollywood

jennifer aniston (nepotism baby) wants to talk about diluting the actors job. right. https://t.co/ODZtBDzDVU


Variety

Others brought up how during Jen’s rise to fame, it wasn’t exactly always based on merit either:

Jennifer Aniston Is Facing Backlash For Her Out-Of-Touch Comments About Hollywood

Casting directors literally used to go up to pretty girls they randomly met and offer them roles if they ‘said’ they could act 💀 https://t.co/Fpc1XSvZk0


Variety

But in general, the comments made by Jen just really didn’t go over well:

Jennifer Aniston Is Facing Backlash For Her Out-Of-Touch Comments About Hollywood

people are so angry that the industry is more diverse, more inclusive of people from all backgrounds who had nothing but a phone to prop up to showcase their dream when their communities were probably underfunded and overlooked. let’s keep making em mad. https://t.co/HlcN2uedDB


Variety / Via Variety

Jennifer has yet to respond to the backlash, but we will update you if she does. And you can watch the full discussion here.





Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.