Law and Order SVU theory: Stabler and Benson romance scrapped as fans spot key ‘bond’ clue

Then in 2011, things then took a sour turn, when Stabler unexpectedly handed his notice in after fatally shooting a teenage girl, who fired at her mother’s killers.

As a result, he decided to take early retirement and left the force without saying goodbye to Benson, whose heart was shattered.

As the series progressed, Benson encountered a number of romantic relationships which failed to stand the test of time, which had fans longing for Stabler’s return.

Wishes were fulfilled, when he returned on screen in 2021 with his own spin-off Law and Order: Organized Crime and the two had their long-awaited reunion.