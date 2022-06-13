Lewis Hamilton back injury claim made ahead of Canadian GP – ‘unlikely’

Martin Brundle believes that it would be unlikely for Lewis Hamilton to miss the Canadian Grand Prix due to injury caused by porpoising issues in Baku. Hamilton complained of back pains all weekend as Mercedes struggled with bouncing issues, and team principal Toto Wolff admitted that it was possible that the seven-time world champion misses the Canadian Grand Prix due to injury.

“I would think he would be okay,” the F1 commentator told Sky Sports F1. “The seats are really good in cars now. I can remember sitting on the ground to get the centre of gravity as low as possible, that’s why they sit so low down in the cockpit. So when the chassis hits the ground as the Mercedes is then you do take some of that shock loading through your spine there is no doubt about it.

“I think they are as good as they could be, and I would be surprised if Lewis missed a Grand Prix because of that. I can see how uncomfortable that particular car is and you wonder how they focus on the breaking point.

“My mind immediately goes to performance and not pain if I am honest, and I think the team are also playing this quite hard in they want some changes made, the drivers want some changes made because Mercedes is particularly bad.