Linda Colleen Perkins-Mullins Obituary (2022)

Linda Colleen Perkins-Mullins

August 2, 1946 ~ June 8, 2022

Linda Colleen Perkins-Mullins was born on August 2, 1946 in Indianapolis, IN and passed away June 8, 2022 in Ogden, Utah. She graduated from Weber High School Class of 1964, and attended Weber State College in 1964 and again in 1994. She grew up in Utah and Indiana, but in her life lived in numerous states including New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arizona, Idaho, Alaska, West Virginia, Missouri and Louisiana.

She worked at many places over her years including, Snake River Van Gas, Logan Herald, Linda’s Preschool and Daycare, Mearlott Engineering Associates, and secretary at Geneva Rock, but at the time of her passing was employed as a clerk at the IRS

Linda was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-da ySaints Roy 5th Ward. She was an active member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She loved genealogy and history. She also loved caring for numerous children throughout her life whom she always treated as her own.

Survived by her children, L. Robert Mullins and spouse Carissa Johnson Mullins of Eagle Mountain, Kristina L. Sorenson and spouse Michael Sorenson of Eugene, OR, and Genevieve L. Bouck of Plain City; and her grandchildren, Mackenzie Mullins, Callie Mullins, Cambree Mullins, McKinley Mullins, Willomina Mullins, Jaden Bouck, Keegan Bouck, Isabelle Bouck, Ariel Bouck, Selah Bouck, Sariah Bouck, and Ethan Bouck. She is also survived by her stepsister, Judy Jones Smith of Indianapolis, IN; and her children Curt White of Beech Grove, IN, and Clark Smith of Anderson, IN; Drapers of Utah and California; Perkins of Kentucky and Indiana; and in-laws, Mullins of Indiana; and many more relatives too numerous to list.

Preceded by her mother, Nellie Louise Draper Perkins Milligan; father, George Perkins; stepmothers Otheda Langford Perkins; and her beloved sons Steven Dwayne Mullins who she is finally able to hold again in heaven. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Juanita Perkins Pruett and Kathy Perkins-Nelson.

She was known best by the name, Mom or Nana to so many children, both hers and those she chose in her life, and loved every single one who came into her life. She was one of the strongest, most courageous and beautifully stubborn women any of us has ever known, and she passed down her strength to all who knew her. Of pioneer stock, Mom taught us what it meant to persevere and to make so much even when we had so little. She is already deeply missed by so many. We thank you all for being a part of her life and loving her.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life memorial Open House on Monday, June 13, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at her home, 5269 South 2200 West, Roy, Utah. Flowers can be sent to her home

If anyone would like to make a donation in her honor, please choose a Womens shelter or Foster child support organization near you.

Due to the sudden nature of the passing, her burial arrangements we be announced at a later date, but cremation glass tokens will be provided to all those who request.

Published by Legacy on Jun. 13, 2022.