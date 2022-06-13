Man City star Ilkay Gundogan linked with Roma move after midfielder ‘spotted in Italy’

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has been linked with a move to Jose Mourinho’s Roma this summer transfer window, after the German midfielder was spotted in the Italian capital.

Gundogan, 31, joined City for £22million in 2016 after four stellar seasons at Borussia Dortmund. The star had injury worries placed upon him when he moved, but has more than proved himself by remaining an integral part of City’s engine room for more than half a decade.

Reports suggested he may leave at the end of the season by seeking a new challenge away from the club, sparking rumours of a move abroad to a team in European competition. But after links had died down following his commitment to staying at City for the final season of his contract, Leggo have claimed that the star could move to Roma to join up with Jose Mourinho.

The publication states that the star was recently seen in the Italian capital throughout pre-season. He reportedly earns around £110,000-per-week and is looking to move on in the not too distant future.