Meghan Markle and Harry found Jubilee celebrations ‘uncomfortable’ as ‘fantasy’ backfires





Royal author Tina Brown has discussed Harry and Meghan’s return to the UK – and believes it was an “awkward” experience. She also suggested Harry may have had a “slight fantasy” that he could be both “in and out” of the Royal Family. The author claimed Harry’s departure from royal life is “not what he wanted”. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The couple played a minimal role in the celebrations, making just one public appearance at the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral. Speaking about their return to the UK on ITV’s Lorraine, Ms Brown said: “It was great that they were able to introduce Lilibet to the Queen. “I’m sure that everyone wanted that to happen. “But it clearly was uncomfortable that they were there but not really present. “It was awkward.”

Presenter Lorraine Kelly asked Ms Brown whether there is “any way back” for Harry. She added: “I mean I don’t know if he even wants it, but I wonder what was going through his mind when he was sitting there with the cousins out of the way and he wasn’t on the balcony and he wasn’t part of it at all – having been used to being right in the middle of everything.” Ms Brown responded: “I don’t think it’s what he wanted in terms of the way he played out. “I think there was a slight fantasy that he had that he can be in and out. LIVE UPDATES: Royal Family LIVE: Andrew axe was ‘family decision’

Royal expert Ingrid Seward previously claimed that Prince Harry appeared “ill at ease” during the weekend. She said: “He should have put on a happy face as Meghan managed to do for the sake of loyalty to his grandmother. “Harry is ill at ease in his homeland proven by the speed at which the Sussex family exited on Sunday having flown over 10,000 miles round trip for a five-day visit.” But Ms Seward commended the couple for keeping out of the spotlight over the weekend.

She told the Mirror: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex finally kept their promise. “They had agreed not to steal the spotlight from the Queen over the Jubilee weekend and despite their high profile, they did not.”