Categories
Entertainment

Mick Jagger tests positive for Covid-19 | CNN



Mick Jagger tests positive for Covid-19 | CNN



CNN
 — 

The Rolling Stones have canceled a concert in Amsterdam after lead singer Mick Jagger contracted Covid-19.

Jagger’s positive status was announced in a statement on the band’s verified Instagram account.

“The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium,” the statement read. “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.”

According to the statement, the concert will be rescheduled for a later date and the the original tickets will be honored.

Jagger, 78, had heart surgery to replace a valve in 2019.

The current Rolling Stones summer tour is in honor of the bands 60th anniversary.





Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.