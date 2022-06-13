Minister of Tourism: Protecting the environment is our obligation – Khmer Times

Minister of Tourism Thong Khon stated that protecting the environment is our duty, which requires the participation of the public sector, the private sector and all citizens.

The Minister made the remark during the handover ceremony of trash bins for the Morodok Techo National Stadium from Cambrew Ltd, which was held on the morning of June 13.

Minister Khon said that the participation of the private sector in protecting the environment and the beauty of the city was an admirable activity and showed concern and solidarity of the private sector on environmental issues.

“We believe in the efforts of the Royal Government of Cambodia, as well as the participation of the private sector, especially the awareness of all people about littering will help make the city environmentally beautiful,” he said.

Bruce Kidner, Acting Managing Director and Senior Financial Director of Cambrew Ltd, emphasized that the collaboration aims to raise awareness of solid waste management in public places, with a focus on separating recyclable and non-recyclable waste properly. Kidner expressed his satisfaction and enthusiasm for the distribution of the bins.

Kidner believes that the waste bin provided by the company will contribute to the solution of solid waste management in the Kingdom of Cambodia.