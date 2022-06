Shortly afterwards, Mr Johnson appeared in a video filmed on a farm, responding to Jeremy’s concerns.

He said he hoped Jeremy had taken a look at his food strategy, which promised to “back British farming” and “eating more of what we grow here”.

The PM said he was keen to ensure farmers have access to the labour they need, and support when it comes to fuel and fertiliser costs, as well as “innovation”.

“We are putting alot of money into new technology,” he continued.