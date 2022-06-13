Neighbours exit: Why is Ben Turland leaving as Hendrix Greyson?





Ben has been a member of the Neighbours cast since 2019, having been introduced as the wayward son of Pierce Greyson (played by Tim Robards). Over the past three years, the youngster has mellowed from an immature schoolboy to a gentleman who married the love of his life, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) in last week’s episodes of the Channel 5 soap. Unfortunately, his story has now been brought to an end, with no way back for the character ahead of the show ending this summer.

Why is Neighbours star Ben Turland leaving? It has been reported it was always the plan to write out Hendrix at this point, regardless of the programme coming to an end. Alongside the creative team, Ben had agreed to step down from the role of the loveable character as his contract was up. When a new, regular cast member joins the cast, they are usually given a three-year contract so the writers have enough time to develop the character. With Ben taking on the role around July 2019, Hendrix’s final scenes do correlate with the timeline of his contract. Although the actor had not addressed his exit prior to his final episode airing, he did speak about the responsibility of the storyline. READ MORE: ‘Thanks for asking’ Charlie Stayt responds to BBC Breakfast exit probe

The actor explained: “I was taken into the office and told that they wanted to do this storyline and it was going to be quite big. “I was honoured to take it on, and it’s been really good to explore it with everybody. “Hendrix’s health issues were triggered by the fire at Erinsborough High when he saved Mackenzie. This brought on the pulmonary fibrosis. “It’s been a slow approach to the story since then, but now we really get into it. It’s been a good challenge,” he told Digital Spy. It was only last month Hendrix learnt about his diagnosis so it has been an extremely quick turnaround with regards to his death.

How did Ben Turland leave Neighbours as Hendrix Greyson? Following the diagnosis of pulmonary fibrosis, Hendrix was told he had three years to find a donor who would match with him for a lung transplant. Quicker than expected, the hospital called the young man to tell him they had found a match and the procedure would take place just after his wedding. The beloved Ramsay Street character was left in turmoil as he didn’t know whether to be excited at the prospect of a future or to be fearful of what could happen if something went wrong. Unfortunately, despite his best attempts to stay optimistic, Hendrix’s body failed to accept the lungs once the surgery had taken place. Instead of recovering, he was told he had hours to say goodbye to his loved ones before he died. DON’T MISS…

Speaking about filming the scenes, Ben said: “While it was very full-on, it really tested my acting skills, and I loved the whole process. “It was a really intense scene with Mackenzie and the Kennedys having to say goodbye to him and letting him know that it was fine for him to let go,” he told Inside Soap Magazine. The actress who plays Mackenzie, Georgie, has also spoken out about the ending for Hendrix and the impact on her character. Georgie explained: “I lost my mind when I found out this was coming up. Ben told me about it when we were on set, just before doing a take. “It was September last year, so it was a while ago now. I had to keep it together because we were on set and I had to be professional.”

The soap star also said there were only two ways the story was going to end for Hendrix and it was always going to involve Mackenzie. Georgie said: “It was either death or they break up, so it had to be this. It really does work with the stories that we’ve set up from the beginning for Hendrix and Mackenzie. “It’s devastating, but it’s interesting TV, so of course, Neighbours goes there,” she said in an interview with Digital Spy. However, there has been some backlash regarding the conclusion of Hendrix’s journey on the show, with Hollyoaks actress Annie Wallace sharing her thoughts on Twitter. Annie said: “Yay… let’s give this young, beautiful trans woman a happy ending. And then let’s kill off her husband of mere weeks. The ‘tragic trans’ trope rears its ugly head yet again.”

“I’m still angry about this. The show is about to end, and Neighbours just couldn’t bring themselves to give them a happy ever after,” she continued. “Trans people deserve that too. Let’s see it, please.” Shane Isheev, who is a story editor for the programme, replied as he explained: “This was planned before we knew the show was ending because we were losing the actor. “And the beautiful Georgie also wanted Mack to have the full soap experience.” “Trust me, had we continued, we had plans for Mack to find love again and have her happily ever after,” he reassured fans. Neighbours airs weekdays at 1:45pm and 6pm on Channel 5.





