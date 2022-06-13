Categories
Nicola Adams dons checked suit as girlfriend Ella Baig shows off baby bump in risque dress


Strictly Come Dancing star Nicola Adams, 39, looked stunning at tonight’s premiere of Lightyear, the film which tells the origin story of Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear. 

The boxer’s model girlfriend Ella Baig, 24, also looked sensational in a daring cutout dress that showed off her beautiful baby bump.

The couple recently announced they were expecting a baby boy, revealing their joyful pregnancy news on Instagram alongside a stunning black and white photo of the parents-to-be kissing.

“We’re so excited to announce that our family is expanding,” they wrote in a joint statement.

“After what feels like a lifetime, we can finally say we’re going to be parents!

“We’re so excited to share this magical journey with you all, the ups, the downs everything in between.

“Welcome to the world little one”.



