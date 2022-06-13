Obituaries in Erie, PA | Erie Times-News

Burton Funeral Home Girard West County

Denise C. Hall, age 55, of Lake City, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born in Erie on December 12, 1966, a daughter of John and Judith (Steadman) Rea of Lake City.

She graduated from Girard High School in 1985 and attended Erie Institute in 2020 to become a Phlebotomist. She most recently worked at St. Vincent Hospital and A.C.L.

Denise loved horses, crafting, boating, reading and Genealogy; and most importantly she loved her family.

In addition to her parents, John and Judith Rea of Lake City, she is survived by her beloved children, Courtney Hall (Skip Banks) of Springboro, PA and Brandon Hall (Logan Hayes) of Erie; as well as her husband, Timothy Bell; siblings, Rodney (Lori) Rea of Lake City, Robin Wilson of Lake City, and Kevin (Pam) Rea of Millcreek. She is further survived by two step grandchildren, Sian and Matia Banks; nephews, Bruce Rea, Cody Wilson and a niece, Emily Wilson; as well as many extended family members.

Private funeral arrangements entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. East, Girard.

Memorials in her memory may be made to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, www.givetochildrens.org/donatechp3, UPMC Home Healthcare and Family Hospice- Erie, 1700 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16501 or CORE, 204 Sigma Dr. Pittsburgh, PA 15238.

