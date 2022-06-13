Petrol stations unveil the ‘shocking’ amount of money they make from fuel sales

Petrol and diesel prices have hit record highs this month with drivers now expected to pay 183.16p for a litre of petrol and 188.82p for a litre of diesel. According to the latest RAC Fuel Watch, both prices are still likely to rise.
The cost of filling up an average 55-litre family car went above £100 for the first time ever last week.
And, the crisis is not showing any signs of slowing down.
Several motorists reported that they even spotted some filling stations asking for over £2 for a litre of fuel.
With that in mind, drivers started questioning how much profit petrol stations make during the crisis.
“This person pulled up to the pump, saw it was 193.9p per litre.
“They came into the shop and said, ‘I was going to put fuel in but not at that price.’
“I said, ‘I’m sorry, but it’s not my fault’.
“For everyone that is thinking that it is the petrol forecourt themselves that are making the money at the moment, here’s a quick breakdown of how little forecourts actually make from the price of fuel.”
The business owner then explained that a £100 sale of diesel at 193.9p per litre accounted for 51.57 litres of diesel.
The petrol station makes a 4p-per-litre profit meaning that it will only receive £2.06 from that particular sale.
On top of that, if the transaction is carried out via a credit card, another £1.69 is charged by the firm providing the services.
This, in turn, leaves the petrol stations with a 37p profit.
And, that’s before taking into consideration things such as electricity costs, maintenance, and wages.
A similar rundown was shared by the Gulf Tanerdy Garage, a family-run petrol station on the edge of Carmarthen, Wales.
The filling station also took to Facebook to explain the situation to customers.
It said: “Whilst as a local business we totally understand the frustrations with all the price increases, ESPECIALLY the fuel that helps you get to and from, we have given you an honest breakdown of your spend on petrol/diesel.
“Of £50 that you spend on fuel at Tanerdy or Gwalia this week we forward the following: Tax (fuel duty): £13.94. Tax (VAT): £8.33. Gulf: £26.35.
“Total £48.62. We keep £1.38 to pay rates, energy costs, wages, national insurance, pension contributions etc.”
Several motorists have taken to social media to express their shock at the revelation.
One wrote: “This is shocking. I thought it would have been much more.”
Another added: “Wow. You learn something new every day.”
