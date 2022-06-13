Petrol stations unveil the ‘shocking’ amount of money they make from fuel sales

Petrol and diesel prices have hit record highs this month with drivers now expected to pay 183.16p for a litre of petrol and 188.82p for a litre of diesel. According to the latest RAC Fuel Watch, both prices are still likely to rise.

The cost of filling up an average 55-litre family car went above £100 for the first time ever last week.

And, the crisis is not showing any signs of slowing down.

Several motorists reported that they even spotted some filling stations asking for over £2 for a litre of fuel.

With that in mind, drivers started questioning how much profit petrol stations make during the crisis.

